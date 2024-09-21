Upgrade in the works at Balsitis Park in Cal City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — A new full court for basketball and a new playground structure are being put in at Balsitis Park in California City thanks to a grant administered through Kern County.



The estimated cost for the project is nearly $375,000, and the grant is worth nearly $400,000, according to city records.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October, says Joe Barragan, Cal Ciyt's Public Works Director.

Balsitis Park hasn't had any improvements in a long time, Barragan says.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Project Upgrade is coming to Balsitis Park in California City.

Thanks to a grant administered through Kern County, the park is getting a much-needed facelift.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter... the improvements include a new full court for basketball and a new playground structure.

"A lot of the youth in this area won't have to walk to Central Park. This court will be closer to them so that they can play and do something here in our city," says Joe Barragan, Cal City's Public Works Director.

Currently, kids can play basketball at Balsitis Park, but it's only a half court.

Cal City Public Works Director Joe Barragan tells me pretty soon, kids in the area will be able to hoop it up on a full court.

"That's what we wanted. Just giving the youth a bigger area to play in," Barragan says.

The park is also getting a new playground structure with an ADA pathway.

"These will be the first improvements we've had at this park in a long time that are for the youth play. A few years ago we had a bathroom installed but it's nice to be able to do something for the youth in our city," Barragan says.

The project comes courtesy of a federally funded Community Development Block Grant administered through Kern County for about $400,000

The total estimated cost for the project is nearly $375,000, according to city records. Barragan says he's grateful for the county's efforts.

"Actually with this project, once the bids came in we were $70,000 over budget. But the county was able to find the extra funds to make sure we could get this project completed," Barragan says.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

