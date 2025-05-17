Victims were awake during fatal fire, according to KCFD update

NORTH EDWARDS, Calif. (KERO) — The five victims who died in a North Edwards home fire last month were awake during the fire, says the Kern County Fire Department.



The Claymine Road home fire was one of the deadliest structure fires in Kern County history.

The five victims were Miya Ramona Howard, age 27; Emily Rose Ventura, 6; Miyah Andrea Ventura, 1; Monica Sage Ventura, 6; and Richard Tomas Ventura Jr., 2.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The five people who died in one of the deadliest structure fires in Kern County history last month were awake but could not get out of the house in North Edwards. That's according to a new report released by the Kern County Fire Department. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. Other details were also included in the report.

There are no indications that the five victims were asleep when the fire occurred on April 10. That’s among the findings in the update provided Thursday by KCFD.

Also in the update: the victims were found in two separate bedrooms. Windows were present in both bedrooms where victims were found.

The area of fire origin likely contributed to the loss to escape through a nearby door as the fire progressed.

In addition to the fatalities, three adolescents were inside the structure and were able to get out during the early stages of the fire. They exited through the door located on the west side of the structure.

The investigation says the fire was not caused by arson. And, investigators were unable to rule out a potential malfunction involving a hot water heater located in the area where the fire is believed to have originated.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, as the investigation remains ongoing.

23 ABC obtained a 911 call from a neighbor to emergency on April 10. The following are excerpts.

OPERATOR: What’s the address of your emergency …. Is the house on fire?

NEIGHBOR: The house is spreading so bad.

OPERATOR: We’re going to get help started for you right away. Do you know if everybody safely got out?

NEIGHBOR: There are people still inside.

OPERATOR: How many people are trapped inside?

NEIGHBOR: (Shouts off the phone) How many people are trapped in there? There are five people stuck in a house. … We’re trying to get them out but the house fire is getting bigger and bigger.

OPERATOR: Yes, I understand. Don’t put yourself in any kind of danger.

KCFD was not available for comment on Friday. I'm Steve Virgen your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

