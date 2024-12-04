Vincent takes on two roles as Cal City's Director of Public Safety

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Vincent, who has been the fire chief, is named Cal City Director of Public Safety and will be in charge of police and fire departments.



Vincent's yearly salary is $180,000 and lower than the combined salaries of the former police and fire chiefs.

Vincent says his work as Director of Public Safety is temporary until Cal City comes up with the money to have both a police and fire chief.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A big administrative change comes to California City. One man will now be in charge of two major departments.

According to the city, this move is expected to save money.

“It’s still not an ideal situation because ideally we should have a police chief and a fire chief. But during our fiscal constraints this actually keeps another officer and firefighter on the floor,” Justin Vincent says.

Vincent, who had been the fire chief, doesn’t want to see any cuts. Instead, he’s taking on a dual role as the Director of Public Safety, in charge of both the police and fire departments.

“There is a high demand but I do have really good firefighters. I have really good police officers. Their support is integral to me in being successful to administratively lead both departments,” Vincent says.

Vincent will be gaining help from the police department. City council approved a leadership position of Police Commander after a special meeting last week, according to acting city manager Latisha Lamberth.

She says the person in the role can make up to $68.79 per hour.

75 percent of the salary comes from Prop 64, the legalization of marijuana, she added, and 25 percent from the general fund.

Lamberth said in a statement: This position will focus on enhancing enforcement efforts and maintaining public safety.

The City is facing dire fiscal issues and with that cutting employees, gaining grants and asking other employees to take on several roles in an effort to save money.

City leaders have not publicly expressed any concerns about public safety being compromised, but that doesn't necessarily mean there aren't any concerns.

“Right now this is what is necessary for us to balance our budget, keep the city safe, keep as many police officers on the street as possible, keep your fire engine fully staffed with your paramedic firefighters. Quarter of a million dollars goes a very long way in public safety,” Vincent says.

Vincent says his yearly salary of $180,000 is lower than the combined salaries of prior fire and police chiefs.

