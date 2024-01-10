HELP WANTED - Delano Police Department brings new Incentives to Hire More People

Video shows Interim Chief for the City of Delano Jerry Nicholson discuss DPD's current staffing issue and what they are doing to combat that.

According to Interim Chief Jerry Nicholson, the department has frequently seen their numbers fluctuate but have recently been working to combat that. Along with advertising more, a new program was put in place around two years ago and Chief Nicholson says the results have been astonishing.

“It’s been around 45 to 50 which is normal for us but since we started sending people to the academy, we have seen our numbers increase above average than what we were in the past,” said Chief Nicholson. “We’ve hired approximately 14 to 15 in the last year in a half from the academy.”

Chief Nicholson says the idea for the police officer training position was created after realizing current hiring tactics weren’t effective.

He says their main selling point for the program is that it is free of charge for potential officers. Chief Nicholson says removing the aspect of financial stress allows more people to be open to applying.

“We send them to the academy, they’re a full-time employee, they get all the equipment paid for the tuition paid for, they get a car, free gas from the city, and upon graduation, they’re a police officer with the city of Delano,” said Chief Nicholson.

Chief Nicholson says they are currently under budget for the year. However, this hasn’t been an issue for the department since he says the positions needed are already budgeted for.

He says the budgeted amount from the city this year is around $12.5 million which Chief Nicholson says is lower than normal.

However, Chief Nicholson says they’ve received state grants which have so far been used to fund these incentives while also providing new ones without touching the general budget.

“We also have a grant for 633 thousand which is the organized retail theft grant,” said Chief Nicholson. “We’re able to purchase 2 vehicles, a few drones, and then flog cameras.”

Chief Nicholson says utilizing incentives has been a critical part of the hiring process since it shows people who want to be on the front lines helping people that they will have the proper resources and will be cared for during their time at DPD.

“You’re not just a number here,” said Chief Nicholson. “We are a mid-size agency, we’re not very small, we’re not very large. everybody knows everybody’s name, we’re all a family here so if you want to come and be a police officer somewhere that’s meaningful where you can help the community, come apply with us.”

Chief Nicholson says had they not made these changes, he believes DPD would not be where they are today. With the amount of success from the program, Chief Nicholson says they will continue to use incentives until they are fully staffed, along with new hires receiving a $7,000 hiring bonus. For more information on how to apply click here.

