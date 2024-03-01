New Wound Care Center Comes to Delano

Video shows the official ribbon cutting of Delano's new wound care center along with an inside look to the new facility.

Adventist Health officials saying the biggest takeaway is giving residents the option to not have to drive to Bakersfield to receive medical services.

Nearly six million Americans suffer from chronic wounds, that's according to officials with Adventist Health.

They also say their physicians with the new Wound Care Center are working hard to lower that number by expanding their outreach. Now... medical care just got a little more accessible for Delano residents struggling with a non-healing wound.

Community members cheered in excitement for the opening of Delano's brand new wound center. Program Director for Adventist Health Bakersfield Wound care Erick Subia says officials have high hopes for the second wound care center facility to come to Kern County.

"Delano is a market that again is a high populated area of diabetes and the patients — I think the community needs this type of service line out here so they're not having to travel all the way to Bakersfield for care, they can stay right here in the Delano community we can treat them,” said Subia.

Lilly Perez who used to live in Delano attended Thursday's ribbon cutting in support of the event. She says she remembers the lack of certain services throughout the city and is pleased with this change,

"For a lot of the services most of us would drive to Bakersfield to attend to a lot of our medical needs,” said Perez. Having adventist here and expanding and you know just bringing more and more into the community really gives me relief as far as a community member."

Medical Director of Adventist Health wound care Rachel Williams says the opening of this new facility is huge for locals as she believes they can offer more than just medical care.

"We don't just focus on the wound that you're arriving to clinic with, we'll look holistically at all of the factors that might be preventing your wound from healing and work with you to address those issues,” said Williams.

Subia says one of the upsides to this facility is that potential patients can even do their own self referrals, making the journey to receiving proper medical care much easier.

"Diabetic foot ulcers, trauma wounds, amputations that are not healing, radiation injuries, there's a full array of different types of wounds but we treat them right here in this facility,” said Subia.

The wound care center is open and ready to accept new patients. To make an appointment call (661) 375-5880.

