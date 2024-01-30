CAPK celebrates new resource center in Mojave with ribbon-cutting ceremony

In this video, CAPK holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new East Kern Family Resource Center in Mojave.

Families and those who are homeless have more help in Mojave with CAPK's family resource center.

It's a sunny day in Mojave. but the weather this time of year can be brutal for the local homeless community.

I'm Steve Virgen your Mojave neighborhood reporter.

For those who fall on hard times -- there is a new facility available to help those in need.

Anna Saavedra: “So, we have women's hygiene kits. We have men's hygiene kits. And we have blankets and sleeping bags.”

Families and those without a home now have another option in Mojave. Thanks to CAPK's new East Kern Family Resource Center.

Saavedra is the program supervisor and says the facility expands its reach for people in the area.

CAPK celebrated on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the facility to the community... and a $10,000 donation from AES, an energy company in Mojave.

“We’re opening the doors to this community, reaching out to more people in the community. And, the support, my CAPK family is amazing, and all our partners have just been so supportive of this resource center and I can’t thank everybody enough,” Saavedra said.

The facility is meaningful for Ted Hodgkinson, president of the Mojave Chamber of Commerce.

The building used to be a hospital... where his mother worked... and where his wife was born.

“I’m so pleased that this organization is setting up shop here. And the building will be used in a great way," Hodgkinson said.

Mojave families will no longer need to travel to Bakersfield for assistance.

The center provides resources including food and clothing.

“We’re very excited that we’re able to provide all the services that we are currently providing to the clients. And, the location is amazing because people are within walking distance,” Saavedra said.

There is also baby food and diapers available at the CAPK center.

