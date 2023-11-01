Football brawl update: Mojave players claim racial slurs sparked fight

Mojave High School students and staff at the Mustangs’ 8-man football game at Lone Pine on Oct. 20 reported that racial slurs were used toward Mojave students, Mojave Unified School District superintendent Katherine Aguirre said in an email on Wednesday.

Fights broke out when the game was called after a Mojave player was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, Hi-Lo League president Kent Schmidt said last week.

The Mojave Unified School District has filed a Uniform Complaint to the Lone Pine Unified School District.

According to the California Department of Education website, a Uniform complaint is: a written and signed statement alleging a violation of federal or state laws or regulations, which may include an allegation of unlawful discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or bullying.

Aguirre, as well as Mojave High staff, declined to be interviewed.

She said in an email: “Our students and staff reported that racial slurs were used toward our students and that this may have elevated an already tense situation.”

LPUSD superintendent Ed Campbell, reached by phone, acknowledged the Uniform Complaint and said he is continuing to review all the information from Oct. 20. He had no further comment.

“I have every confidence that Mr. Campbell will investigate the complaint and provide us with the results so that we can take them into consideration,” Aguirre said in the email.

MUSD has issued appropriate discipline for anyone who was involved in the Oct. 20 incident, Aguirre said in the email. She added that she was not able to discuss specific discipline.

“Our sports programs will continue at Mojave Junior Senior High School for all students who are eligible to participate,” she said in the email. “Competition between our districts will be evaluated on a match by match basis.”

The CIF Central Section has yet to receive any official’s report from the football game, said Kelly Jones, the CIF-CS coordinator of events and operation.

Lone Pine qualified for the playoffs, but had too many injuries and bowed out, Jones said.

Doug Martin, president of the Mojave Desert Officials, declined to comment. He instead provided a statement: The Mojave Desert Officials Association recognizes High School sports as an extension of the classroom. In that regard, sportsmanship from all participants is a priority. We aim to adhere to the CIF State program of "Pursuing Victory with Honor," and the NFHS program "Bench Bad Behavior." We do not condone any unsporting behavior from players, coaches, parents and fans, and strive to be guardians of the game.

