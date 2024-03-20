From Boron to Hawaii, Bobcats' Morgan earns invite to Tiki Bowl

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — Boron High junior Isaiah Morgan earned an invitation to play in the Tiki Bowl after a stellar season with the Bobcats.



In this video, there are highlights of Boron High football standout Isaiah Morgan, who is among the top in tackles in the Central Section.

Morgan talks about his mother, who passed away a few years ago and how it caused him to grow up quickly.

Those interested in helping Morgan get to the Tiki Bowl can click here for information.

This football field at Boron High School is a long way from Hawaii... about 2,600 miles... but Isaiah Morgan is determined to make the trip.

He earned an invitation to play in the "Tiki Bowl" in Hawaii... but getting there is the challenge.

Virgen: "When you found out you made the Tiki Bowl, what was your reaction?"

"I was shocked because like, when they sent me the invite, they thought about Boron, California. Like, when you drive right here, no one knows what this place is," Morgan said.

Morgan is one of those guys. He's among the top in tackles in the Central Section, with nearly 12 per game.

As a captain, he led the Bobcats to an 8-3 record last season... and that earned him an invitation to the islands.

But as one of seven boys in his family, it'll be difficult.

A few years ago, the family lost their mom, Connie.

"It made us grow up a lot faster, for sure. It made us become a man faster. We had to take care of our little brothers. But our dad has been our strongest person through thick and thin. No matter what. When she was here. When she was not here. He's been the strongest person in our family. And every day I appreciate him for that," Morgan said.

When a $300 payment was needed for initial registration to the Tiki Bowl, Raymond Howard and his wife, Jenny, stepped up.

Raymond Howard coached Isaiah when he was in youth football for the Wildcats.

"I thought to myself, what can I help Isaiah with to make this happen… Watching Isaiah play is one thing. But knowing who he is as a young man, that's what gave me no doubt," Howard said.

Howard encouraged others to donate. Within a couple weeks, $2000 was raised. He needs $3,300 for what's required, but there's also money needed for other activities.

Virgen: "You've ever been to Hawaii?"

"I've never been on a plane. Ever," Morgan said.

Boron Coach Sherman Burkhead, who's been with the program over the past 10 years, says this is the first time a bobcat has gotten this type of recognition.

"I think it's really about time some kids like him get some recognition. Being out here in Boron, a small community, we're easy to forget here in Eastern Kern County. But he's absolutely deserving," Burkhead said.

Morgan says he's excited to represent Boron at the Tiki Bowl.

"People don't know what Boron is. But when they come on the field we show them. It's like, 'Dang, these desert rats are whooping us by 30 or 40 points with 16 guys on the team,'" Morgan said.

The game is in December... but Morgan has already started 7-on-7 workouts with the Bobcats!

