Jenkins: It's time for a woman to be District 2 Supervisor

MOJAVE, Calif. (KERO) — Bernita Jenkins, Ben Dewell, Dale Cisneros each spoke to Mojave residents during a Chamber of Commerce meeting.



There are plans for another get-together among candidates in Mojave, but the date hasn't been set yet.

Chris Parlier, Kelly Carden and Pete Graff were featured in a 23 ABC story that aired on Thursday.

Dale Cisneros, a realtor from Tehachapi, is running for a political office for the first time.

It's one of the most highly sought-after seats on the Board of Supervisors... with a half dozen candidates vying for the job.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter in the high desert...

All six candidates traveled to Mojave for a meet-and-greet this week... saying local officials neglect the area.

"This district has been historically represented by men. It's time for a woman to come in and clean up, get things settled, make things move smoother for all the residents, not just for a segment of the population."

That's Bernita Jenkins, a former educator who worked for the Kern High School District for more than 20 years.

She is among six candidates vying for the District 2 supervisor seat vacated by Zack Scrivner.

They all showed up to speak at the Mojave Chamber of Commerce meeting this week.

You heard from Chris Parlier, Kelly Carden, and Pete Graff in our story on Thursday.

Now, Jenkins, Ben Dewell, and Dale Cisneros share their plans... starting with Dewell who touched on the inland port that's coming to Mojave.

"As long as we're able to follow the science that I'm always right on top of, we can make it a viable solution to improving the communities all around this area," says Ben Dewel, a director for the Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District.

Dale Cisernos is a realtor, businessman, and farmer in Tehachapi, running for political office for the first time.

"We were feeling very un-represented from the previous supervisor. Some things were brought to the board and we felt they weren't addressed properly."

