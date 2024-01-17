Kern Transit hiring: Bus drivers needed in Mojave

In this video, Kern County Public Works manager Alexa Kolosky says bus drivers are in need in Mojave.

Four drivers need in Bakersfield, two in Mojave. Pay starts at $17 per hour.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern Transit bus drivers are in high demand in Mojave.

Two drivers are needed in Mojave.

If there are not enough bus drivers in East Kern, bus service could be impacted in the form of service disruptions such as delays or reduced service frequency. Essentially, service might not be as convenient or as often until enough drivers are hired, trained, and licensed.

"I like my job, that's why I'm still here," said Gonzalo Tejada, a Kern Transit driver.

Gonzalo Tejada has been a bus driver in Kern County for 20 years.

He now drives in Delano.

Tejada and Kern Transit are putting out the call for help in Bakersfield and on the east side of kern county.

Two drivers are needed in Mojave and four are needed in Bakersfield.

Pay starts at $17 per hour and they pay for the training.

"We transport people from the rural areas to the larger communities for education, medical needs, employment needs, and other vital services. So, a bus driver is a very important need in our community to transport all of these passengers to where they need to go daily," said Alexa Kolosky, Public Works Manager of Kern Regional Transit.

Four routes are based out of Mojave, and include California City, Boron, and Lancaster, as well as Bakersfield.

The busiest routes include Route 250: California City to Lancaster; and Route 100: Lake Isabella to Bakersfield, with stops in Tehachapi, Mojave and Rosamond. Each of those routes average 40,000 passengers per year, according to Kern County Public Works.

Kern Transit serves nearly 100,000 passengers per year in the Eastern Kern region.

"Over 70% of our ridership has said that they would have no other access to transportation except for Kern Transit. So, you are making a difference in getting people where they need to go," Kolosky said.

You can apply to become a driver online at NationalExpressTransit.com/careers.

