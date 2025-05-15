Pine Mountain Club prepares its Spring celebrations with its 40th Lilac Festival

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. (KERO) — Pine Mountain Club prepares for its annual Lilac Festival, welcoming the new spring season for its 40th year.



The lilacs are blooming in the mountains, and for Pine Mountain Club, it's a sign of celebration.

Welcoming the new season, locals prepare for the 40th annual Lilac Festival.

The Lilac Festival runs over the weekend from 9am to 5pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“People have told me often that stay here with us that they just want to feel safe and warm and inviting. And I think we provide that,” said Elizabeth Gower, the general manager of the Pine Mountain Club Commercial Property Owners Association.

She says the mountains draw in all sorts of people in different stages of life, but one event brings them all together.

“The Lilac Festival was something that was a way to feature the beautiful lilacs which everybody loves here and to keep the community and the business owners and artists in presence,” said Gower.

From local vendors to dancing horses, Gower says the Lilac Festival brings the community to life.

“We’re a small town and that makes us different just on its own,” said Gower. “The beauty of the land and the village is a very different experience.”

