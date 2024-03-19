THE MORE THE FARRIER: Havilah Man Keeps Horses Happy by Healing Hooves

Video shows the process of trimming horse hooves on a ranch in Havilah.

Robert Head is a farrier who first started in the profession in 1994. He has recently started trimming horse hooves again after a hiatus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you are looking for a farrier - the last thing you want to do is horse around.

“No hoof, no horse,” said Robert Head, a Farrier who lives in Havilah.

Head knows the value of keeping hooves healthy.

“You go with what the horse gives you to work with, you don’t try to make something out of what you don’t have. You do that and your horse won’t walk.”

A farrier trims horses' hooves and some also make horse shoes. Head has done both, but right now he is just trimming. He has primarily been a farrier since he went to a specialized school for it back in 1994.

“I’m cleaning out her frog right here,” Head explained while he trimmed a hoof, “This is called the frog area right here, this is the heart of the hoof, this is where the blood supply comes from.”

Head explained the process to me.

“We trim with the nippers, the hoof nippers, that’s a $300 dollar tool believe it or not,” Head said, “Then the hoof rasps, that’s like the ultimate cheese grater. They last about 30 horses and then they get dull. ”

A Farrier needs to pay close attention to how they’re trimming the hoof because it impacts how the horse moves and where in their body they are holding their weight.

“I’ve ran into a few bad farriers, where my horses would turn lame,” said Aubree Barkley, who owns a ranch and is a customer of Head.

After Barkely’s last farrier retired, she says she was lucky to find Head.

“You need somebody you’re able to trust with your horse, and if they like them, then I like them too.”

Both horses Head trimmed when I was with him started to fall asleep during the trimming. Head telling me that is the ideal outcome, but it's not always the case.

“If you do horses, you will get kicked, there’s no avoiding it. You’re gonna get bit, you’re gonna get kicked, you're gonna get thrown down, you’re gonna get dragged by them if you get their legs tangled up with yours.”

Despite the hazards, Head keeps doing it.

“It’s fun. I get to make my own hours, I get to come outside with nice people, work outside, not indoors.”

