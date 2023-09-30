TRANSFORMATION: Abandoned Gas Station Being Converted Into Art Space

Video shows clean up efforts of the gas station off of Wofford Boulevard.

The Kern River Valley Art Association is converting an old gas station into an industrial art space.

The non-profit plans to start holding classes there on October 14.

Plans for classes include blacksmithing, welding, and woodworking.

Here is the transcription of the broadcast script:

If you've driven down Wofford Boulevard recently you've probably noticed an abandoned gas station on the corner of Woodland Drive. It’s been out of use for over ten years, until now.

“The whole purpose of this is to bring opportunity to this valley,” Chris Buffalo Folsom, President of the Kern River Valley Art Association, told me.

The Kern River Art Association, which recently took over the gas station and the garage behind it, acquired the space to expand the non-profit’s abilities to put on art classes for the community – specifically industrial art.

“Right now, the name is Alchemy,” Folsom said, referencing the garage building, “Alchemy has kind of an interesting history because back in the day it was for anyone who did anything different, mechanical or chemical.”

What the non-profit, which is entirely run by volunteers, is trying to do, is different.

“Out here is where, for the metal sculpture we’d be out here grinding,” Folsom said.

Folsom told me he hopes the space will not only serve as a place for art classes, but as a local gathering place for community members

“The actual espresso bar is going to be fairly small, it may even be this counter here because this is the right size for what we want to do.”

Folsom envisions a place where espresso is sold and people can hangout and meet fellow community members, as well as hold classes.

“Classes in here would be improv, different things like that – music.”

The state of the building when they took it over…

“On the rougher side for sure,” Matthew Piper, Kern River Valley Art Association Volunteer, said.

On Thursday volunteers came to help clean the space.

“We had a great day, we got the drop ceiling down which was a huge undertaking. We got it out of here and we got the first clean sweep mop in the whole entire building,” Piper said.

Currently, the plan is to start offering art classes on October 14, with the first three being welding, blacksmithing, and woodworking.

The non-profit was able acquire the space with help from a grant from the Kern Dance Alliance and The California Arts Council.

“No limits, that's our mantra,” Folsom says.

One might not look at an abandoned gas station and think of an arts complex but this effort aligns with the art association’s main goal: To provide resources for creative outlets – even in unlikely places.

“We believe we can make it be what we want it to be,” Folsom said.

To volunteer or to learn more about the non-profit's mission you can head to their website at krvaa.org.

