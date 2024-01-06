Shafter Library and Learning Center creating space for everyone, hosts comic-con

The Shafter Library and Learning Center holds a wide variety of events open to the public, most recently the Library hosted a Comic-con.

23ABC spoke with Samantha Saldaña, a library technician for the library who said they came up with the comic-con idea because of how popular comic books and graphic novels are at the library.

To learn more about the wide array of events held by the Shafter Library and Learning Center, those events can be found on their website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Shafter Library and Learning Center is holding its first ever comic-con, an event that doesn't seem to quite fit for a library.

Over the last several months, the library has put together a mix of traditional library events like hosting authors to speak with community members, and less traditional but culturally-focused events like the Dia de los Muertos celebration that saw hundreds of people come out and enjoy themselves.

Now as the comic-con unfolds at the library and learning center, Samantha Saldaña, a library technician, says their focus is on creating an inclusive space with a little bit of something for everyone.

"I think it's a way to get the community involved and give people in Shafter and other outlying areas something to do that is something educational, fun and safe. And just giving them that space to explore new things," said Saldaña.

Saldaña was one of the employees behind the Library’s comic-con and said the idea to try and host something like this came about because of how popular comic books and graphic novels are at the library.

"We were like Comic-Con like that's like the perfect thing to do to showcase those books and get people like more interested in them and wanting to check them out," said Saldaña. "They're fun to read. They're fast-paced, and they can kind of read a lot in like a short amount of time. And, you know, there are people who criticize the reading of those books, they think they should read something you know, better or whatever. But either way, it's helping their literacy by reading just anything."

And while a Comic-Con might not seem like a traditional event for a library, Saldaña believes trying something like this could reach new members of the community and bring them to read..

"I think it just gets the community and the children in the community very excited. And it also gives them kind of like a way to see books as fun. It makes it easier and less like it's work. It makes it like it's a fun thing to do and you get to just read all the books.

For the full list of events that the Library and Learning Center is holding, be sure to check the events tab on their website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

