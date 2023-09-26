There's an app for that: WIC Shopping made easier with mobile app

In 1973, the WIC program was introduced to help combat malnutrition among low-income families and across the last 50 years, the program has changed along with technology.

The video above shows how the CA WIC Shopper app makes grocery shopping easier for WIC recipients and resources available to those eligible for the benefits.

The California Department of Public Health has more information regarding WIC Benefits and eligibility on the department's website.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The WIC program has been around for nearly 50 years as a way to address malnutrition in low income families. For those first timers just receiving benefits it can be a bit confusing. “Is this size of life eligible or is this size eligible?” Well the technology surrounding the program has also changed over the last 50 years as well and now there’s an app that can help you decipher what is and isn’t eligible.

WIC is for low-income pregnant and post-partum women, infants, and children up to age five who are at nutritional risk and includes access to items like baby formula and fruits and vegetables and in recent years, wic program recipients have access to an app that will help make their lives easier at the grocery store…

“With the app its very simple and it makes it easier for everybody. For us, the customer, for everybody using the app,” said Carlos Obaid, store manager of Apple Market in Shafter.

According to the US Department of Agriculture’s ‘Food Environment Atlas’ in 2016 almost 35% of children in Kern County were a part of a family that received WIC benefits.

Prior to the app, shoppers may have been confused about what’s available to them under the program, but now using the app, recipients can figure out what’s eligible with a quick check of their phone.

“The customer can see the picture of the item, grab the right item and know which items expiring which ounces and how many quantity do they have and it makes it easier for the customers to grab the right items,” said Obaid.

WIC recipients are able to tie their card number to the app and easily check what they have available to them monthly, find resources near them, and even scan items using their phone to find out if it’s eligible.

Now if you do have any questions about the WIC program, like if you’re eligible or want to learn more about the WIC Shopper app, be sure to contact the WIC office in your neighborhood. We’ll have links to those on our website.

