Law enforcement community mourns loss of Shafter Sgt. Moises Martinez=

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — In a release, the City of Shafter announced the Sgt. Moises Martinez has died. 23ABC spoke with various members of the law enforcement community who noted Martinez was a good person and officer.



In the release from the City, Acting Chief for the Shafter Police Department Randy Milligan said Martinez was a beloved member of the department's police family and the department will, "Continue to honor Sergeant Martinez's legacy by upholding the values and commitment to service that he lived every day."

23ABC spoke with former Shafter Chief of Police, and current Wasco Police Chief, Charlie Fivecoat who noted that Martinez was one of a kind, sharing an anecdote about how no matter what time of day it was or what was happening, Martinez always carried a smile.

During his tenure as a law enforcement officer, Martinez worked with Taft's and Arvin's police departments. Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour called Martinez's passing a, "profound loss not only to the Shafter Police Department but to all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him."

Details of a memorial service for Martinez have not been finalized yet.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

According to a release from the City of Shafter, Sgt. Moises Martinez, a well-loved and respected member of the city's police force, has died.

Martinez worked in several departments around Kern County including Arvin and Taft.

Randy Milligan, the Acting Police Chief in Shafter, released a statement that read in part: "Sergeant Martinez was not just a colleague but a beloved member of our police family. He exemplified what it means to protect and serve, always putting others before himself. His impact on our department and the community will never be forgotten."

Former Shafter Chief of Police, and current Wasco Police Chief, Charlie Fivecoat oversaw Sgt. Martinez during part of his tenure in Shafter, noting he was both an incredible officer and person.

"Moises had a perpetual smile, I never saw that man and he wasn't smiling. He was a delight to work with because he'd come to work, he was always happy, and he was always trying to cooperate and help us in any way he could. If you needed someone to work an overtime shift, he was always there. And like I said, when he had the PAL program, the way he took care of those kids and the things he did with them was amazing."

While their paths may not have crossed during their tenures with Arvin PD, Chief Alex Ghazalpour said the stories he's heard regarding Martinez's service in that community and others were nothing short of remarkable, saying in part:

"His passing is a profound loss not only to the Shafter Police Department but to all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. Sergeant Martinez's dedication to duty and his compassionate service will be remembered as a shining example of what it means to be a public servant."

Details regarding a service for Martinez are being finalized.

No cause of death has been announced, and per the release, the family is asking for privacy at this time.

In Shafter, Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

