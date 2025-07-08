Man charged with murder appears in court following standoff with law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Juan Humberto Loza pleaded not guilty to five felony charges including first-degree murder on Monday morning after a standoff with law enforcement earlier this month.

Loza, who held law enforcement in a standoff for several hours at the beginning of this month, was arraigned after allegedly attempting to evade officers on foot just south of Shafter.

The five felony accusations against Loza include first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and altering the serial number on a firearm.

Although Loza was scheduled for a Monday afternoon court appearance, he was brought to court earlier that morning for a separate matter and entered his not guilty plea, according to a spokesperson for Kern County Superior Court.

Court records show Loza has a lengthy criminal history. Since July 2019, he has pleaded no contest to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including drug possession, possession of stolen vehicles, assault with a deadly weapon in 2019, and escaping jail while charged with a felony in 2021.

23ABC reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for more information on the escape charge, for which Loza was sentenced to 8 months in Wasco State Prison. A CDCR Spokesperson said they were handling our request, but it could take time due to their policies surrounding active investigations.

"CDCR policy requires we check with the investigating agency to confirm providing information would not hamper an active investigation. I will be checking in with CHP and will get back to you as soon as I hear back," said a CDCR Spokesperson

Loza is scheduled to return to court on July 16 at 9 a.m. for a pre-preliminary hearing, with his preliminary hearing set for the following day, July 17, at 8:30 a.m. at Kern County Superior Court.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

