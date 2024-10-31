Props are great for Halloween costumes, but replica firearms are not

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC spoke with employees of Gorilla Airsoft and Wasco Police who had a simple suggestion for those who want to carry their airsoft gun as a prop this Halloween: please, don't.



Ben Ross, who works for Gorilla Airsoft, says while replica firearms are meant to be fun, carrying them in public can create potentially scary situations between members of the public and law enforcement because of how real some airsoft guns look. Ross says when it comes to replica firearms, they should be treated like real ones by owners and kept in a safe place.

Wasco Police Chief Charlie Fivecoat said he hopes the public has a fun and safe Halloween, but asks them to leave any replica firearms at home because it could create a tricky situation for the public and law enforcement.

There are a plethora of online resources to learn about replica firearm safety, Elite Force, an airsoft company that has licenses to replicate real firearms from gun manufacturers like Heckler and Koch, Smith and Wesson, and Glock, has an extensive guide on their website.

While Ralphie may have wanted a Red Ryder bb gun for Christmas – I, at that age, wanted a G and G Combat Raider, an airsoft gun, I’m Sam Hoyle, your Wasco neighborhood reporter, with Halloween nearing and many people preparing to roll out their costumes for a fun haunt, props can make a great addition to costumes. However, when it comes to replica firearms, it’s probably best those are left at home.

“The main word of caution would be: just don't. It's just safer not to with how real these things are. These are 100% replicas."

That’s Ben Ross, an employee at Gorilla Airsoft in downtown Bakersfield. From his perspective, while there are some key differences between replica firearms, like an airsoft gun, and real firearms, they should be handled by the person who owns them in the same manner: safely.

“Always use a gun bag or a gun case, whatever you have to properly conceal it, to carry it the way you would a real one. Do do the same thing you would do with a real one with these guys,” said Ross.

Wasco Police Chief Charlie Fivecoat echoed Ross’s sentiment Wednesday afternoon as well.

“It could be something as simple as you go to a park at midnight, maybe it's after the Halloween festivities, and someone's out there carrying what looks like an authentic firearm. And depending on the communication – how it goes – it can be a very dangerous situation,” said Fivecoat.

Asking the public to think twice before heading out the door with a prop that could potentially turn a treat of an evening into a tricky situation for the public and law enforcement.

“We contact a lot of the kids in the neighborhoods, and we want them to have a great time. And we want them to be able to – to pick the costume that they want. When it comes to firearms, over anything that looks realistically like a firearm. We'd much prefer that they don't take them out with them. You can certainly role-play those positions without that kind of prop.”

While airsoft, pellet, and paintball firearms are meant to be fun, this Halloween, maybe leave them at home.

