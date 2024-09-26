Public Health campaign aimed at teaching healthy habits heads to Lost Hills

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health 'Know Your Numbers' campaign will be in Lost Hills for the next several weeks to teach residents about various health characteristics and how to lead a healthier life.



To learn more about how the program works, information can be found in previous reporting done by 23ABC's Corey O'Leary.

Despite Lost Hills being one of the smallest communities in Kern County, KCPH Program Specialist Sara Syvertson says the entity's focus is on equity in health and ensuring that no matter how big, or small, a community is, they want to ensure that everyone across the county has access to tools to lead a healthier life.

Aaron Stonelake, a nutritionist for KCPH, said he was excited to see how many people showed up to Wednesday's initial health screening. Stonelake said he believes this year's interest in the program is a result of the community's interest in their own health.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Know Your Numbers campaign is in Lost Hills, and as such, I'm getting my steps in which is a big part of that campaign and you're coming along for the ride.

I'm Sam Hoyle, your Lost Hills neighborhood reporter, we've reported on the Know Your Numbers campaign before, my friend, your Lake Isabella neighborhood reporter Corey O'Leary has a great story explaining what the campaign is, we'll include a link to his story in this one online.

My question is, why does public health feel it's important to bring a campaign like this to arguably one of the smallest communities that the county has?

Sara Syvertson, a program specialist for Public Health said, their goal is to ensure that no matter how big or how small of a community, they want to provide resources to every corner of the county to ensure that people have the tools to lead a healthy life.

One of those tools is the Know Your Numbers campaign and she hopes people come away from the campaign knowing a lot more about their health.

"We want people to understand what health numbers mean so they can make healthier choices and of course, we're big fans of small changes, so a small diet change and a little extra movement, can lead to healthier outcomes," said Syvertson

The program is being held at the family wellness center at the wonderful college prep academy in Lost Hills.

Public health brought the campaign to Lost Hills two years ago and it was well received. According to Aaron Stonelake, a nutritionist for Public Health, this time around the community's response is even better. In his mind, he feels it's because people are taking an active role in their health.

"I think it's also people taking their health a bit more seriously, and realizing just how important it is to not only get moving with fitness and regular exercise but just learning the general beginner concepts of nutrition can go a long way in preventing chronic disease."

The initial health screening was on Wednesday, and the fitness classes will run every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in October the final health screening will be the first Wednesday in November from 11 a.m. to noon.

If you miss any of them, do not worry, everyone is welcome and it is free to join.

In Lost Hills, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

