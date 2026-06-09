Report alleges Shafter councilman overstepped in dealings with police

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — An official report regarding accusations made by a Shafter city council member against Shafter police officers has been published by the city. The informal complaint spawned an investigation into allegations by council member Gilbert Alvarado, and we’ve got a copy of the redacted report from that investigation.

As a quick refresher, mid-last year, the City of Shafter was served a Kern County Grand Jury report which recommended the city review the city charter and establish accountability measures, as well as define "Council Norms" and publish them on the city's website. All of which has been updated according to the response filed by the City with the grand jury.

In late 2025, Councilman Pete Espinoza filed a complaint against Alvarado, asking for a public apology, or, if not, ask the city to start the process of removing Alvarado from his post. Though the complaint did not specify what Espinoza was asking Alvarado to apologize for. The removal process for Alvarado is still pending.

We reached out to both council members for comment on Monday, and both declined.

The redacted report released by the Shafter City Council late last week highlights various interactions that Alvarado had with three Shafter police officers over the last several years and a conversation Alvarado had with Shafter City Manager Lance Lippincott regarding “ongoing disrespect” against him by the officers.

According to the report, Alvarado asked the city manager to handle the situation informally rather than lodging an official complaint, which in turn spawned this investigation into Alvarado’s claims.

According to the report, the neutral hearing officer found evidence to allege that Alvarado either treated officers with disrespect, made unsubstantiated claims that officers disrespected him, or attempted to order police officers to handle a situation in relation to the incidents he cited in his conversation with Shafter’s city manager.

The hearing officer also alleges in the report that Alvarado was attempting to sabotage the officers involved by timing his complaints to coincide with their promotional opportunities.

The full redacted report can be found below.

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