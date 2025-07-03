Shafter fireworks stands double as food collection sites to help neighbors in need

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — As the Fourth of July nears, safe-and-sane firework stands all across Kern County have opened to the public with some putting proceed's bank into their respective communities. However, two stands run by the Shafter Lion's Club are taking it a step further by opening a food collection bin to give residents an opportunity to give back while they prepare for the festivities.

The idea to include the food drive as part of the Lion’s Club fireworks booths came from a CAPK Board member who is also a member of the Shafter Lion’s Club. As the non-profit is facing financial cuts, they wondered how can the community get involved to help those in and around their community?

Joe Simmons, an administrator for the Shafter Lion’s Club said the Lions Club board came to the conclusion that the best way to get people to help, is by making it easy.

“We're going to be having the Fourth of July fireworks stand. Why don't we tie both? What we can do is we can raffle off some fireworks as an incentive for people dropping off food goods to help, obviously, the the local community,” said Simmons.

"Food that’s being donated at the two locations near the intersections of Lerdo highway and Highway 43, as well as James St. and California St., will go to the surrounding community with CAPK acting as the middle man in the process.

“As we worked through the process, we found out they wanted to keep the food in the Shafter community. So we're just going to be working with the pantry out there Jesus Saves church. They're going to be doing the pickups, they're going to be keeping the food, and they're going to be passing it out to the residents right there in that community,” said Savannah Oates, PR and Advocacy Manager for CAPK.

And with just a short time left to donate, Lion's Club members say they hope to provide a helping hand to those going through a tough time in their community.

“The hope is just to give, give, give back to the community, and just let let people know that there is people that care and people that want to give back,” said Miguel Ayon, Shafter Lion's Club member and Shafter Boxing Club President.

Both booths are offering a raffle ticket to win free fireworks with every six can donation to the food drive.

