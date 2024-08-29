Shafter Sgt. Martinez died following an "unknown medical emergency"

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Following his death on Wednesday, the City of Shafter wanted to dispel any rumors about how Sergeant Moises Martinez died.

In a release from the city they say Sgt. Martinez suffered an "unknown medical emergency," while at his home. The release also says that there is "no evidence of foul play or suspects associated with this medical emergency."

The Shafter Police Department says they appreciate the community's support and again asks for privacy for Martinez's family.

Martinez died on August 28th. During his tenure as a law enforcement officer, Martinez worked with Taft's and Arvin's police departments. Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour called Martinez's passing a, "profound loss not only to the Shafter Police Department but to all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him."

Details regarding a service for Martinez are being finalized.

