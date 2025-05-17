Shafter soccer community rallies around Perez family with fundraiser tournament

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — (PASTE YOUR Promo Description (Abstract) HERE)



The Shafter soccer community is hosting a 5v5 tournament to support Alexis Perez, the Shafter High student who was hit by a train last week.

Teams donated $25 per person, and according to one of the organizers Jorge Maldonado, all proceeds are going to the Perez family.

Maldonado, Shafter High School's boys' soccer coach, said many organized it to give the Perez family a lifeline and an opportunity to focus on their son and less on finances.

Community members contributed by baking goods and participating to show support and love for Alexis.

Maldonado noted there is likely going to be another fundraising event for adults, with details to be announced on social media soon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a fundraiser, that doesn't look like many others, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter. Members of the Shafter soccer community coming together to support Alexis Perez, a Shafter High Schooler who was hit by a train earlier this month.

The fundraiser? A 5 on 5 soccer tournament for kids 18 and under, with teams donating $25 per person and all proceeds going to the Perez family.

23ABC spoke with Jorge Maldonado, the boy's head soccer coach at Shafter High who helped organize the event, and he said they wanted to do this so the Perez family can focus on their son and his recovery.

"They shouldn't have to worry about other things, other than Alexis. And that's what we're trying to do, a small, little token, a little grain of sand, and we're trying to raise as much funds as we can so the family can concentrate on what's important, which is their son and the recovery of their son. So hopefully we can make some money to give to the family."

As the evening was getting ready to kick off, we spoke with community members who either came out to support or play. Preslee Perez, a Shafter resident said she's experienced a traumatic accident, and when she heard about the tournament, she wanted to contribute.

"You baked a ton of baked goods, why? asked 23ABC.

"I have this kid in my art class and I felt like it was the right thing to do and that I needed to do it," said Preslee Perez.

Eduardo Vargas, said Perez is like a little brother to him, and he was devastated when he heard the news. While the tournament has a trophy involved, he's more focused on the person behind the tournament.

"Today, let's all have fun. It's for Alexis."

And for Nathaniel Vega, it's all about spreading love in the Shafter community.

"Number one is to support Alexis," said Vega. "And just to show love around here."

Now, if you're an adult and you're watching this thinking, man, that looks like fun, I wish I could have joined in, Maldonado said hold your horses, there's another event on the way, and said to be on the lookout on social media in the near future.

