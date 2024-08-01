Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia announces resignation following assault, amid allegations stemming from Facebook post

(Editor's Note: This story will be updated at a later time.)

On Thursday morning, Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia announced his resignation from Wasco's City Council through a press release.

Garcia's resignation comes after a Facebook post that shows him being assaulted by two people, who allege he was trying to meet a minor for sexual acts.

23ABC reached out to Garcia directly for comment after receiving the release but has not heard back as of posting this article.

Wasco City Manager Scott Hurlbert confirmed via phone call that at the next scheduled Wasco City Council meeting, the council will appoint a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore for the remainder of the current term.

City of Wasco staff says it is unclear whether they will be required by law to hold a special election to replace Garcia's vacated seat, appoint a new council member, or if the Council will be able to operate with only four members until the next scheduled election slated for this Fall. City staff say they are working to confirm their next course of action

The statement from Garcia reads in full:

To the Citizens of Wasco,

As I have been healing following my recent assault, I am now finally able to speak with you to announce, with a heavy heart and profound regret, my resignation as Mayor and Council Member of the City of Wasco.

As many of you are aware, there is a situation that requires my personal and full attention. I want to assure you that the accusations made against me are mischaracterized and inaccurate and certainly do not reflect who I am or what I stand for. However, due to the controversy surrounding these allegations, I am left with no choice but to resign for the overall health and success of our great City to ensure that you can continue moving projects along and making positive changes with no distractions. I am thankful for all those who have stood by me and sent supportive messages during this time, as I have healed from my injuries and processed this difficult decision.

I have had the pleasure of serving as your Mayor for the better part of the past decade and I have enjoyed every minute of it. I thank you immensely for the privilege of servicing this wonderful community and I am deeply sorry that my term is ending under these circumstances. I am looking forward to witnessing the future of Wasco and all the new Council will have to offer, and I will continue to root for and support this city and its amazing citizens.

Thank you again,

Alex Garcia

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

