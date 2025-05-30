Wasco Rose Festival opens nominations for grand marshals as preparations continue

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Rose Festival is gearing up with its theme, 'All Roads Lead Home,' and calls for community nominations for this year's grand marshals.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

While we're still months away from the Wasco Rose Festival, what prep work can be done by the volunteer group that puts on the show is taking place. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, the rose fest foundation announcing the festival's theme "all roads lead home" and that nominations for this year's grand marshals are open.

Wasco Rose Fest Foundation President Juan Gallardo telling 23ABC as they open applications there's one word that comes to mind when he thinks of past Grand Marshals.

"Loyalty. They're loyal, they love the people. You can have different board members, different people, but they're loyal to the city of Wasco. They're loyal to the kids, loyal to the community. No matter what goes on in the community, they're loyal and that's what it comes down to: loyalty to the city of Wasco," said Gallardo.

Many names familiar to residents in Wasco and surrounding areas have been appointed grand marshal of the parade. On Thursday, we spoke over the phone with Candy Wilson, one of the Grand Marshals from 2013, who said she remembers exactly what went through her head when it was announced she and her husband had been named that year's grand marshal

"I thought, 'Okay, we're officially old," said Wilson with a laugh.

Jokes aside, Wilson spent several years as the head of the non-profit toys for tigers, a holiday gift drive that provides toys and food baskets to families in need every winter and as she looks back on her time as a grand marshal and Wasco resident, she imparted a bit of wisdom.

"If you're chosen to be grand marshal, enjoy it, soak it up. It's four days of fun and activities, but it's also such an honor to be selected as grand marshal."

Now if there's someone who comes to mind that you think should be nominated for grand marshal, there are some criteria. They must live in Wasco, not currently be an elected official like school board or city council, and if they've served as grand marshal already they are ineligible.

To learn how to nominate someone, you can find that information on the Wasco Rose Festival Facebook page.

