Color Run Walk: Remembering lives lost to suicide and promoting awareness

On Saturday, Taft held its inaugural Suicide Prevention Awareness Color Run/Walk, bringing the community together to inspire hope and raise awareness for mental health.

“In a small community like this, when one person hurts we all hurt,” says Justina Howell, one of the event organizers. She explained that her goal in creating the event was to support those struggling with suicidal thoughts and to provide a safe space for friends and families affected by suicide.

The event featured over 26 vendors, all eager to lend their support to the cause. Jovon Dangerfield served as the MC, delivering heartfelt words and guiding the day’s proceedings.

“For a few hours today, let’s remember we’re here to honor someone’s child, someone’s parent, someone’s coworker, someone’s neighbor, and someone’s friend,” says Jovon.

Among those remembering a loved one was Joe Kast, who shared his personal story of loss. “We’re here because we’ve lost a son, Christopher Kast, to suicide six years ago,” says Joe.

The Kast family participated in the run/walk to inspire others to speak up about suicidal thoughts. “Talk to your kids, you know, let them know that it’s okay to be okay and it’s okay to not be okay,” continues Joe.

Joe Kast’s experience has brought renewed hope, and organizers emphasized that even small actions, like taking eight minutes to check in, can save lives. “It’s very important to let people know that they can do something. I mentioned the eight-minute pact—how many times do we spend eight minutes in a drive-through at Starbucks? Take that eight minutes to call someone who’s struggling,” says Justina.

She underscored the importance of open conversations about suicide, especially in small communities. “Eight minutes can make a big difference in someone’s life, and it’s okay to ask them, ‘Are you thinking of hurting yourself?’” continues Justina.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or coping with the loss of someone to suicide, help is available. You can reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

