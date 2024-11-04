Ew or Awe? The fascinating world of insect art

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Kamala Peevy breathes life into preserved insects, revealing the detailed processes behind her taxidermy art and her journey as a small business owner in Taft.



Kamala Peevy of Obsidian Butterfly creates intricate pieces using entomology and taxidermy, showcasing a variety of insects such as butterflies, leaf bugs, and beetles.

Kamala's artwork has evolved from framed butterflies to innovative bug terrariums over the past year.

The artist says some insects arrive unspread, and they must be rehydrated in warm water to become flexible before being posed.

Butterflies, leaf bugs, beetles, and more are carefully crafted through the unique art of entomology and taxidermy. At The Fort in Taft on Saturday, Kamala Peevy of Obsidian Butterfly shared insights into the detailed process behind these intricate creations.

“The bigger, the better. The ones that people are gonna look at and be like, ‘Ew!’—those are my favorite ones. My lead bugs, my rhino beetles,” says Kamala.

Kamala showcased her stunning insect taxidermy at Taft’s flea market, sourcing most of her exotic specimens from breeders overseas, particularly in Vietnam and Japan.

“They’re already ready to go for the most part. Some butterflies come unspread, so you have to rehydrate them and spread their wings; for beetles, you have to adjust their arms and stuff,” she continues.

During the rehydration process, the insects are placed in a container with warm water until they become flexible.

“And then they become pliable again, and you can move them. Then you take your pins and pin their arms or their wings where you want them to go,” Kamala explains.

Most of the insects arrive pre-cured and dried from the breeders, as Kamala elaborates: “Most of them have exoskeletons, so after the inside is dried out and preserves their exoskeletons, it’s always gonna be there.”

Over time, her art has evolved from framed butterflies to her latest venture: bug terrariums.

“Our art has come so far in the past year. It’s actually incredible the things that I have started with to where I’m at now,” Kamala reflects.

As a small business in Taft, being invited to showcase her artwork at The Fort Flea Market holds special significance for her. Kamala's dedication to her craft and her passion for showcasing the beauty of insects continue to captivate those who encounter her work.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

