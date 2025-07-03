Taft fundraiser supports local youth and honors Veterans

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — A community fundraiser in Taft, organized by Diamond in the Rough and the Westside Recreation and Park District, is raising money through fireworks and tri-tip sales to support local youth programs and honor U.S. veterans.



Diamond in the Rough and the Westside Recreation and Park District are hosting a fireworks and tri-tip sale to raise funds.

Proceeds will benefit youth programs such as baseball, soccer, FFA, choir, and more.

The event includes a tribute to military members, with photo displays and plans to send care packages to veterans.

An event aimed at supporting local youth and honoring U.S. troops is lighting up the Westside this week. Organized by the nonprofit Diamond in the Rough and the Westside Recreation and Park District, the fundraiser features fireworks and grilled tri-tip, with proceeds benefiting youth programs and veterans.

“We’re just trying to help cover the costs and get kids active, emotion comes from motion, and all the kids out here deserve that,” said Manny Campos, president of Diamond in the Rough, as he grilled tri-tip alongside volunteers.

Campos said funds raised will support a wide range of programs, including youth baseball, soccer, Future Farmers of America (FFA) students, and the local choir.

“We support the arts, academics, and athletics,” he added.

Near the grill, a photo collage honoring past and present military members served as a powerful reminder of the event’s second mission: giving back to veterans.

“It’s very important to give back to the folks who risked it all for our country,” Campos said. “Everyone says freedom isn’t free and there are people paying the ultimate price.”

Among those attending the fundraiser was Taft resident Scottie Gee, who emphasized how vital such events are for the community.

“With the decline in oil production, funding for our special districts, like the rec center, has been hit hard,” Gee said. “These fundraisers are crucial to help offset the rising costs.”

Gee said he’s especially grateful for the recreation district, noting that both his daughters participate in its sports programs.

“The cost keeps getting higher, and these events help equalize the burden for families,” he said.

Organizers say the next phase of their effort will include packing care packages for veterans and distributing funds to support youth programming across the district.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

