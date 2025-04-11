Taft Leaders Outline Vision for 2025 at State of the City

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Leaders and locals gathered in Taft to discuss how teamwork and shared solutions will shape the city’s future, especially as essential services face growing pressure.



Taft’s 2025 State of the City event brought together city leaders, community members, and local organizations to discuss key priorities and challenges.

Kern County Supervisor Chris Parlier recently traveled to Washington D.C. with a Taft delegation to advocate for the local oil sector.

Other key focus areas included education, healthcare, and expanding public services to improve quality of life across Taft and the Westside.

“We have a call to action all of our community because without special districts and essential services, we’re all in trouble. The city’s in trouble,” said Les Clark, Administrator of Taft’s Westside Recreation and Park District.

Clark stressed the importance of collaboration across agencies to sustain services that many residents rely on.

“We have to work together and figure out what each other can do to support one another and make this work because it’s tough right now,” he said.

Since 2014, the Rec Center’s budget has been cut nearly in half, forcing the full-time staff to shrink from 14 to just four including Clark himself. He says the downturn in the oil industry has played a major role.

“We’re dependent on oil in this community. Our special district is essential and without it, we’re not as good,” he added.

Kern County District 2 Supervisor Chris Parlier echoed those concerns and shared his ongoing advocacy at the national level.

“I was just in D.C. got back late last night with a delegation from Taft fighting for our oil industry,” said Parlier.

Taft Mayor Dave Noerr also addressed the challenges facing local industry, but says the city is starting to gain momentum.

“The last few years have been very difficult. You think about the West Side, you think about the critical industries throughout Kern County. We know the problems and now we have some momentum going in the right direction,” Noerr said.

Beyond oil, the event spotlighted ongoing investments in education, healthcare, and public services aimed at improving quality of life across Taft and the surrounding communities.

“Our quality of life and I mean ours, the entire West Side is totally dependent on our cooperation and how well we work together,” Noerr added. “It’s been working real good with Chris, and I’m looking forward to making every positive difference for everyone on the West Side.”

From city projects to long-term goals, leaders say this year is all about progress.

