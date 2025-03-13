Transportation Relief for Taft College MESA Program Underway

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft College MESA students receive crucial help through Chevron’s donation, funding a golf cart to overcome parking and accessibility challenges.



For students in Taft College’s MESA program, getting to class isn’t always easy. Many have to park on one side of campus, walk a long distance, or repark throughout the day. Now, a new donation is bringing much-needed support for transportation and more.

“We’re kinda on a little island out there, and you wouldn’t think it matters that much, but sometimes when you think it makes a difference between getting to class a minute or two early, it does,” says Dimas Javier Sanchez.

That was Dimas Javier Sanchez Jr., one of many Taft College MESA students who attended a special event Wednesday evening aimed at addressing their transportation challenges. Jasmine Lopez, another MESA student, also shared her experience with parking problems.

“Currently, I’m driving from main campus to off-campus, and sometimes you can’t find parking after you come back onto main campus,” says Jasmine Lopez.

Thanks to a generous $100,000 donation from Chevron, those MESA students will soon have a solution, a golf cart.

The check will also support multiple programs including engineering, childcare, allied health, and the MESA program, which stands for Math, Engineering, Science Achievement. But for others, it’s even more personal.

“Along with being a quicker way of transportation from the MESA center and engineering classes to the main campus, it also provides safe transportation,” says Alee González Delallata.

Alee González shares that her sister almost didn’t join MESA because of the distance. But now, thanks to the donation, the program is purchasing a golf cart to shuttle students between campuses. For Alee and her family, this means peace of mind.

“My sibling has a medical condition with seizures, which is exacerbated by physical activity,” she continues.

That risk turns a simple walk into a serious concern.

“So when they’re walking and getting their heart rate up, they risk getting another seizure, and that’s really dangerous for the walk between campus and MESA. What if they’re alone and no one can help them?” she says.

Officials with the MESA program say the 'MESA Mobile' should arrive by next week and be ready to roll.

