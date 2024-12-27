A Barber Shop celebrates five years in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Just three months after opening in Tehachapi, A Barber Shop shut down due to the coronavirus. But Jesus 'Chuy' Lopez pressed on and recently celebrated the shop's five-year anniversary in Tehachapi.



Lopez owned a barber shop in Long Beach for over 20 years. That's where he grew up. He moved to Tehachapi five years ago.

Lopez had family and friends at the barber shop when they celebrated the five-year anniversary.

Lopez has cut hair of various people, including former NFL and USC quarterback Mark Sanchez.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Living in Long Beach wasn’t cutting it for Jesus Lopez and his family. And so he moved to Tehachapi, where he started his barber shop, and all is looking good.

I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

His “A Barber Shop” endured a rough start, however, shutting down six months after opening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But thanks to family and friends he kept it going.

They all recently celebrated the shop’s 5-year anniversary.

Virgen: “What was it like leaving Long Beach and coming here?”

Lopez: “I pretty much made the move for my kids.”

Jesus “Chuy” Lopez says he loves his three daughters, Mariah, Makayla and Marina. He’s always looking out for them. They’re why he moved his barber shop business from Long Beach to Tehachapi. The mountain community is less hectic.

“When we lived in Long Beach, it was a lot of, like, chaos a lot of the time. And it was just overwhelming. So living here is like a break. It was a lot less overwhelming," Mariah Lopez says.

Lopez has found home in Tehachapi, but it didn’t start easy. He had to shut down his barber shop for two months, less than half of a year of opening because of Covid. He had been in the barber shop business for over 20 years with no shutdowns.

“My shop in Long Beach was shut down way longer than here. So that was the difference moving up here … We get through that. We get through anything.”

Lopez says he likes to have Long Beach vibes in his barber shop and mix it in with the small-town feel of Tehachapi. He chats it up with customers or sometimes plays pool with them…..

Noe Madera, a barber, says, “It’s very fun. Lot’s of haircuts. Non stop.

Virgen: You guys get pretty busy?

Noe: “Everyday, man. We’re busy here every day.”

“He doesn’t get days off. On his weekends. Sunday and Monday, he can take us to Bakersfield, takes on vacations. He doesn’t let himself get a day off," Mariah says.

“A Barber Shop” is open Monday through Saturday in Tehachapi. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

