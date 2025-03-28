Apple Festival in Tehachapi suspended

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Apple Festival has been around in Tehachapi for 11 years, but it's in danger of being cancelled if no one steps in to help.



The Apple Festival takes place in October.

Clare Scotti, executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, says Apple Festival does not fit in its budget.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A very popular fruit festival in Tehachapi is not happening this year..... Unless someone steps in to help.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. The Apple Festival event had been around for 11 years.

“Recently we were informed of some increase in our fees, significant increases for this event. But we are very hopeful that another community organization could come in and take the torch for this event. And we are happy to engage with anyone who’s interested in helping with this event,” says Clare Scotti, executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

For the past 11 years, the Tehachapi community gathered downtown for the Apple Festival, which features the Apple Drop, hundreds of apples falling from the sky. It’s a big event.

"We learned a lot from last year’s event. It was a big hit. We had 10,000 people that came into downtown. It was such a massive event that we needed to make sure there’s plenty of public safety. … It wound up being this very massive event. It’s a heavy lift. Our small non profit can’t really hold on to it,” Scotti says.

The Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event, and it has other events throughout the year. But the Chamber says it's become a costly event and the money just isn't there to cover expenses for this year. And unless a benefactor steps in, it most likely won't happen.

"The Apple Festival is an addition to our repertoire of events. We do have the Wind Festival in April. And we have Mountain Festival, which is a longstanding event. That’s in August. And we have a Thunder on the Mountain, a massive car show. And we have a Christmas Parade, which has 50 floats,” Scotti says.

For 23 ABC, I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

