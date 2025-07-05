Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Children take center stage in Tehachapi's Fourth of July celebration

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Over 100 children decorated themselves in patriotic outfits and paraded through Tehachapi as part of the community's Fourth of July festival, showcasing neighborhood pride and patriotic spirit.

The kids pedaled on bikes, hopped on scooters and rode in wagons for the Kids Parade, making their way from City Hall to join the festivities at Marx Central Park. Many children had their faces painted red, white and blue for the occasion.

Benjamin, one of the young participants, enjoyed being part of the celebration.

"Very cool … and I like my bike," Benjamin said.

Mayor Pro Tem Jeanette Pauer, who painted faces at the event, noted this appeared to be the largest turnout of children for the annual parade.

"Their faces are so precious. And it's just so lovely. It's so exciting to see their love for our community and how happy they are for the Fourth of July and we love having them. And we love the sense of community that they provide," Pauer said.

Following the parade, a ceremony featured the national anthem and pledge of allegiance. Photos of active military members from Tehachapi were displayed at the gazebo, where Blue Star mothers greeted attendees.

Janet Tehee, whose son Brenden Burns serves in the Navy, was among the Blue Star mothers at the event.

"Today is all about our freedom and remembering these young men and women who are protecting our future freedom," Tehee said.

Music added to the festive atmosphere, with Nick Slater and the Tulare Dust Band performing on stage. Before his performance, Slater spent some time with a piglet named Belle.

As the day continued, many community members enjoyed entertainment at the rodeo before the evening fireworks display.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

