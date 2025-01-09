Closing Time: Sheridan's Consignment store is closing shop in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Sheridan's Consignment opened in 2013. But now it's closing its doors. The owner wants to spend more time with loved ones while focusing solely on Kelcy's Cafe, which is next door.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the saying goes: all good things come to an end. It's time for Sheridan's consignment store to close shop in Tehachapi. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. There are many memories but Virginia Sheridan and her family want to focus their work at Kelcy's Cafe next door.

“Well, the memory that is most recent and most special to me is: For Christmas, I gave my daughter an unlimited gift certificate so she can come and shop here at the store. So she and my granddaughter, we spent a couple of hours here," says Virginia Sheridan, owner of Sheridan's Consignment.

Virginia Sheridan says this special moment helped her gain closure for Sheridan’s Consignment. She opened the store in 2013.

“Oh, it allowed me to have fun and express my creative side because it’s almost like a little kid playing with dolls. Only on a big scale. Different things come in so staging it has been a lot of fun.”

Lately, there have been fewer moments of fun, she says, because she’s also dedicating a lot of her time to Kelcy’s Cafe, which she owns with her husband, Bill Lee.

The cafe continues to thrive and is a longtime favorite in Tehachapi. They reopened the cafe in 2019.

“We kept the old-school diner feel and the comfort food and more modern-type dishes, vegetarian, vegan stuff. Just kind of built on the history of it, try to make it more 21st century but still friendly and down-home," she says.

The former mathematics teacher at CSUB says it wasn’t easy closing the consignment store.

“I met a lot of great people. I had the best customers at this store. I know a lot of people love it. They’re sorry to see it go and I’m sorry to let it go. But all good things end, that’s why I put it on my sign," Virginia says.

Sheridan's will have a retirement sale through Sunday with items 50 to 80 percent off. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

