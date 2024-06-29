Coffee With The Chief: Standridge chats with Tehachapi community

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi Police Chief enjoys a good turnout in the first of two Coffee with the Chief event at Mountain Coffee House.



Richard Standridge just surpassed his first year as Chief of Tehachapi Police and says he's grateful that there have been high expectations because it causes people to hold him accountable.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The community in Tehachapi started their day with a cup of Jo and an opportunity to chat with Police Chief Richard Standridge.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

The first of two coffee with the chief events drew a good turnout at Mountain Coffee House.

(Richard Standridge talking to a couple…)

“It’s funny because, like, in Tehachapi, when there’s issues in public, like speeding or whatever, they don’t call the police department. They call City Hall. And, I’m like: call the police department. I’ll take your call.”

Richard Standridge, the Tehachapi Chief of Police, will also take your questions. That’s what he did during Coffee with a Chief.

He says he enjoys interacting with the community and welcomed various conversation topics, including increases in petty theft, a rise in retail theft and even law enforcement attention to airplane pilots.

“I want that feedback. Are we doing OK? Are we doing what you need? Is there something we’re missing? If I always go under the premise that I’m missing something then I’m not surprised when people tell me we are," Standridge says.

Standridge just surpassed his first year as Chief of Tehachapi Police. He says he appreciates that a lot is expected of him because that makes people hold him accountable.

Standridge: “I’m a recruiter. I’m throwing my pitch out there. I got my best stuff going today.”

Woman: “Good job. Keep it up.”

Standridge says he prefers the coffeehouse setting because it sets up for genuine conversations.

Standridge

“I like impromptu conversations, where I don’t have time to prepare for what you’re gonna ask me. I want to talk to you as your chief and you as a citizen in public and that’s how we establish rapport and dialogue.”

The second coffee with the chief takes place on July 24 again at Mountain Coffee House. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

