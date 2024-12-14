Girls take to mat for popular sport at Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — There are 24 girls on the Tehachapi girls wrestling team. That's six times the number they had three years ago. The Lady Warriors have earned great success this season.



Some of the Tehachapi wrestlers are ranked. Reese Hart is ranked No. 4 in the state in the 170-pound weight-class and No, 1 in the Division. Jazzalynn is No. 2 in the division in her weight class. Abby Strategos is 5th in the division in the 235 pound weight class. Princess Amezcua is 3rd in the division in her weight class. Ella Schneider is No. 4 in the division in her weight class.

The Tehachapi girls wrestling team is first in league and second in the division.

Tehachapi went undefeated in its duals last year, its first year as a girls wrestling team.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When it comes to wrestling at Tehachapi High School, don't mess with these girls. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. In just three years they've grown to 24 girls on the girls wrestling team. That's six times the amount from when they started.

“It’s amazing to watch it grow. And to create this amazing bond within all of these girls that came from different groups of friends and you come into this room and it’s like family. You’re rolling. You’re competitive rolling on these mats. Learning with each other. But it’s a bond that’s unbreakable.," says Amanda Ramirez, the Tehachapi girls wrestling assistant coach.

Tehachapi girls wrestling has grown into a powerhouse, led by senior Reese Hart, who is ranked No. 4 in the state in the 170-pound weight class.

Virgen: “What do you like about wrestling?

Reese: “I like perfecting every move I can and doing better each time and getting better everyday. I like my team. I like all the girls here. They’re really nice girls and it makes a good team and a good support system.”

Jazzalyn Ramirez, who is ranked 4th in the section in her weight class, also admires the support. She says recruiting other girls helped the team grow.

“I say it is kind of like a family. It’s a family and a friendship. We are all very welcoming. We love everybody here. And we’ve just become friends with everybody,” Jazzalyn says.

Head Coach Curtis Nelson says he’s excited for the future of the program because of the great success last year in their first year.

"We went undefeated in duals. We won our league. We took second by only three points at Divisionals. We had four girls make it to Masters. We had Reese make it to State and place at State,” Nelson says.

“We have girls here today who have never wrestled in their lives. This is the first year they’ve joined and they’re already placing at tournaments," Amanda Ramirez says.

The Lady Warriors are looking forward to their big dual at Liberty High School on January 8th. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

