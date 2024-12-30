Horse rescue helping those in need in Bear Valley Springs and other areas

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KERO) — Amanda Hanson started Tehachapi Valley Horse Rescue five years ago and the ranch continues to help those in need in Bear Valley Springs and other parts of Kern County.



Amanda helped secure a grant from Kern Community Foundation to help provide hay for horses in the Kern River Valley effected by the Borel fires.

Amanda says she helps senior citizens who have been challenged to care for their elderly horses. Many of the horses are on the ranch in Bear Valley Springs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You can feel the calmness at this ranch, a perfect setting for horses who have been rescued. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. It's the Tehachapi Valley Horse Rescue, helping horses young and old.

Virgen: “Why do you do it?

Amanda Hanson, owner of Tehachapi Valley Horse Rescue: “I feel that there’s a hole and it needs to be filled, specifically here in the East Kern area. We do have some wonderful rescues in this area. None are specifically senior-horse focused.”

For the past five years, Amanda Hanson and her team of volunteers have been caring for horses in need, some who are nearing death.

“Everybody’s little different. They have unique medical needs or medical history," Amanda says.

And when it comes time to clean up around the ranch, help is needed. Recently, the Tehachapi High School boys soccer team came to work. Amanda welcomed the gesture.

There are some hungry horses on the ranch …

Away from the ranch, too. Amanda helped horses in the Kern River Valley gain more hay after the Borel Fires via a grant from Kern Community Foundation.

“Knowing that we used our profit and our rescue to do something for someone that weren’t able to do for themselves because of the Borel Fire was really great.”

The rescue has a store to help sustain the ranch. It’s cleverly called Tack of the Town. Jennifer Montano is among those who volunteer to watch over it when it is opened.

“Oh, it’s most definitely a store needed in this community. We still have a strong equine presence here. This is the only store in Tehachapi that offers a tack store and a saddlery," says Jennifer Montano, a volunteer.

