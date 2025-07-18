Kern's Kindness: Cheers to Charity event aims to raise funds for nonprofits

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A beloved community fundraiser is returning to Tehachapi, bringing together residents to support local causes while enjoying an evening of celebration.

Mary Beth Garrison, known locally as "MB," is preparing for the 11th annual Cheers to Charity event on August 9 at Aviator Park. The fundraiser has become a cornerstone of community giving in Tehachapi.

"The very first year we had 149 people that came. I was so excited," Garrison said.

What began as a modest gathering has grown substantially over the past decade. The inaugural event raised about $14,000 for local nonprofits. Last year's 10th anniversary celebration drew approximately 1,000 attendees and generated around $60,000 in donations.

Since its inception, Cheers to Charity has raised nearly $500,000 for 34 nonprofits throughout our neighborhood.

"It really is a party with a purpose," Garrison said.

Garrison draws inspiration from other charity events she's attended, incorporating their best elements into Cheers to Charity.

This year's event will benefit 11 local nonprofits, including Make Art Tehachapi, whose chairperson Jeanette Pauer describes the transformation of Aviator Park during the event.

"It is a fantastic event. There's dancing. There's camaraderie. And, it's really romantic. This park transforms. There's lights in the trees. And this area has a lovely glow," Pauer said.

Make Art Tehachapi, which has restored 14 murals in our community, plans to use funds from the event to purchase graffiti retardant for these public artworks.

Proceeds will also support the residency program at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, according to Garrison.

Pauer praised Garrison's dedication to the community: "Mary Beth is the Energizer Bunny of our community. She just keeps going and going and going. There's not an idea that she doesn't have that she can't follow through and make happen."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

