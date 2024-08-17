Mountain of Fun: Joe Peters to perform in Tehachapi during eventful weekend

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's Joe Peters to perform at Green Street Get Down, a free concert in Downtown Tehachapi on Saturday. The concert is a part of a big weekend in Tehachapi that features the 61st annual Mountain Festival.



The Green Street Get Down starts at 5:30 p.m.

Information for events on Saturday and Sunday can be found on the Mountain Festival website.

The Mountain Festival rodeo takes place Friday and Saturday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tehachapi's big weekend is back and better than ever, well much better than last year at least.

The 2023 Mountain Festival was cut short due to rain... but this year it's clear skies... with a full slate of events...

Country singer Joe Peters is excited for its return

As a youngster, Joe Peters taught himself to play the guitar. He says he fell in love with music. The tunes intertwined with his lifestyle as a team roper in rodeo.

"Music is kind of the way, the outlet for me to tell all these stories. I had a lot of good things that came from that life, team ropin'. A lot of loss. A lot of gain. And this is an outlet for me to share all those experiences," Joe Peters says.

Joe tells me he's honored to perform at the Get Street Get Down on Saturday in Downtown Tehachapi. It's a free concert that includes Yachty By Nature. The concert is part of an eventful weekend that features the 61st annual Mountain Festival, and yes, a rodeo on Friday and Saturday night.

"Every rodeo and every team roping we'd go to. They would also ask me to play music for them afterward. That's kind of where we got kicked off at," Joe says.

The Mountain Festival takes place at Central Park, where vendors were setting up on Friday. Clare Scotti tells me that 15 vendors were on a waiting list because of the anticipated crowds coming to Tehachapi.

The two-day festival usually brings in around 13 to 16 thousand dollars, according to the City of Tehachapi. Last year's event brought in $10,000 in one day.

"The full weekend is just going to be packed. We start with the Mountain Gallop, which is a 5K. We have the parade coming down F Street. From 10 a.m. to 5:30 we have stuff packed all through Central Park," says Scotti, the executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.

