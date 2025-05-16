New computers donated to Salvation Army in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Salvation Army Community Center in Tehachapi receives three new computers for its computer lab courtesy of a $5,000 grant from Cheers to Charity.



The Salvation Army Community Center has about 30-50 kids who use their facility on a daily basis.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the computers at the Salvation Army in Tehachapi it was time for an upgrade. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. They can celebrate now as they have 3 new computers ready for use.

Kyle Yates, the coordinator at the Salvation Army Community Center in Tehachapi, tells me roughly 30-50 kids use their facility each day after school. There had been a great need for new computers in their computer lab.

“We realized it when we could no longer run any of the programs that we needed for some of our stuff, like the 3D printers, or doing any photo editing. We have music production software. We couldn’t even run that. And so when it came to the point where we couldn’t do those basic functions we knew it was time to get new equipment,” said Yates.

The new computers came thanks to a $5,000 grant from Cheers to Charity, a local non-profit that raises money for other non-profits in the area. Kyle, along with the teens who use the computers, celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included other community members on Wednesday.

“It was such a joy to be able to fund this for kids, for our kids. They’re our students that might not have a place to go right after school so it actually fills that gap,” says Mary Beth Garrison, president of Cheers to Charity.

Said Yates: “We’re just so blessed to have the partnerships that we do in the community. We’re really blessed to have this relationship with Cheers to Charity. They’ve supported us in the past with different grants for our programs. We’re excited to continue this partnership in the future with them.”

Mary Beth tells me this donation is a great example of the type of work they like to do.

“This is our 11th year of putting on a pretty darn amazing event. We bring everyone in, everyone has a great time and then we give all the money away to smaller non-profits that may not be able to raise money, have such a fundraiser, or they have a special need.”

