No turnover in Tehachapi as another election is canceled

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Five incumbents run unopposed in Tehachapi and election is canceled for the third time; officials say community trusts those in office.



City of Tehachapi saves up to $15,000 in election costs after no one run against incumbents for five seats. Money goes back into the general fund for various needs.

Council member Jeanette Pauer says no election is an endorsement that "we're doing the right things."

Pete Graff, a longtime Tehachapi resident who is running for the Kern County District 2 Supervisor seat, says change is needed and that there is a disconnect between residents and city officials.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Election season brings with it the potential for change... except in Tehachapi city government.

I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter...

For the third straight time, there will not be an election in the mountain community...

The first word that comes to mind? Trust.

"It shows that the citizens and residents of Tehachapi really like everything that we're doing. That we listen to their concerns, that we address them, that the community is safe, it's a wonderful place for a family to be raised and it has a true sense of community, which is lacking in a lot of places. So, I look at that as an endorsement that we're doing the right things."

Jeanette Pauer, who serves as a council member for Tehachapi District 2, tells me stability allows for city government to thrive. A year ago, she was appointed to her spot when it was available. And this year, she ran unopposed.

"It's a satisfaction level for the voters and citizens of Tehachapi. We continue to create and stand by solid budgets. We have reserves. And we're producing or delivering product," says Greg Garrett, Tehachapi city manager.

Five seats were up for re-election, including city clerk, treasurer and council seats for District 2, 3 and 5.

The incumbents filed for their positions with no one challenging and the election was canceled.

"We haven't had anybody else that's inquired about running. Typically, if citizens are happy, they like the way council is going about the process then we won't have people coming in wanting to run to have things change if they're happy with the way things are," says Ashley Whitmore, Tehachapi general services director.

Not everyone is on board with the same people in office. Pete Graff, a longtime resident who is running for the Kern County District 2 Supervisor seat, says there should be change.

"It's become a disconnect. … We kind of just expect what's to be heard here. A lot of people don't run (for office) and a lot of people don't go to the (council) meetings). … When people don't go to the meetings they feel like they're not ewKKT being heard. So they just kind of put the ball in the local politician's hands," Graff says.

The city has saved up to $15,000 in election costs, money that goes back into the general fund for various needs.

"We don't play the Sacramento or the Washington D.C. politics. It's all about what's best for our city and for our community of Tehachapi," Garrett says.

