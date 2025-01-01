Pogon-Cord honored, excited to be Tehachapi's new mayor

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — (PASTE YOUR Promo Description (Abstract) HERE)

Council members voted Joan in as the city's new mayor. She had been the mayor pro tem.

A Coffee with the Mayor event takes on the third Thursday morning of each month at Mountain Coffee House.

Joan Pogon-Cord started working in Tehachapi in 1972. She says a lot has changed since then. She takes great pride in the mountain town.

For 40 years, Joan Pogon-Cord worked as a physical education teacher at Tehachapi High School. But now she's taking on a new role as the mountain town's new mayor. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. She was sworn in earlier this month.

Joan Pogon-Cord, Mayor: “Well, it’s an honor, but I’m not sure if I’m deserving.

Virgen: Why’s that?

Joan: “Oh here I go (holding back tears).

Virgen: “You can tell it means a lot to you.”

Joan: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Joan Pogon-Cord is grateful to become Tehachapi’s leader. She can apply the leadership skills she used while working for the high school.

“I started volleyball at Tehachapi High School. I coached basketball, tennis, drill team, pep squad,” Joan says.

When it came to girls sports in Tehachapi, she was a game-changer in 1983.

Virgen: “What was that like?”

Joan: “Tough. It was tough. In fact, I don’t know if I should tell you but I filed a gender equity complaint against the district.”

There were changes soon after. Because of her teaching and coaching many people know Joan. In addition to becoming mayor, she also maintains volunteer church service work at the Tehachapi prison.

She became mayor after council members voted her in, as typically takes place. Last term, she was the mayor pro tem.

“This town means so much to me. It’s where I want to be.”

A Coffee with the Mayor event takes on the third Thursday morning of each month at Mountain Coffee House. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

