Recycled Gems: New 'energy' benches in Tehachapi

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce collaborated with the City of Tehachapi, AES, Hydrostor, BHE Renewables, Terra-Gen, Southern California Edison, Waste Management and Knight Building Systems to install the bench made of old wind turbines in front of the Chamber office.

There are "energy" benches also at the American Legion, Visitor Center and pickleball courts in Tehachapi.

In Tehachapi, a remarkable transformation has taken place: a bench that was once part of a wind turbine is now a cozy spot to relax and learn about Kern County's energy industry. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. The Chamber of Commerce says it’s not just a bench; it’s a bridge between our past and our future in renewable energy!

Clare Scotti, the executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, tells me the new bench in front of the Chamber office is a symbol of the city’s close ties to the energy industry. It’s also a product of a successful collaboration with several partners, including the City of Tehachapi, AES, Hydrostor, BHE Renewables and others

“These benches are unique from many other benches. I think they’re beautiful in their own way and they really represent our wonderful energy industry. But they also sparkle out curiosity because people see them and they think: what is that? So they start looking at it and it draws them in and they learn that oh my gosh these were made from recycled wind turbines,” Scotti said.

Two years ago, the Canvus company reached out to Key Budge, the city’s director of communications, to donate benches made of old wind turbines.

The benches are around town, including at the American Legion, the Visitors Center and the pickleball courts near the police department.

“The City of Tehachapi is always looking to collaborate. Our job is to work with all of our community partners and this is one of those projects that made sense. That brought private industry that has an economic impact. Their businesses may be looking a little further east of the city limits but they have an economic impact to our city,” Budge said.

The Chamber’s ribbon cutting ceremony included representatives for Senator Shannon Grove and District 2 Supervisor Chris Parlier, as well as the city’s mayor.

“It’s something they have earned since we have wind 24-7. Tehachapi is known for its wind,” said Joan Pogon-Cord, the Tehachapi mayor.

Key Budge told me each of the benches are in the $5,000 to $8000 range. For 23 ABC, I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

