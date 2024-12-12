Safety Reigns: Tehachapi maintains injury-free for Public Works

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi's Public Works Department has gone nearly four years without injuries or interruptions. Director says they embrace safety.



Tehachapi Public Works Department continues to make safety a high priority.

About a year ago, 23 ABC reported when the department reached the feat of 1,000 days without interruptions or injuries.

Public Works will have staff that will work during the holidays.

One thousand, three hundred and sixty-one days. That's how long the Tehachapi public works department has gone without an injury or interruption. That's nearly 4 years and counting. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter here at the public works facility where the safety magic happens.

This screw pump is important to the wastewater here at Tehachapi’s public works facility. It’s an example that certain tools are crucial to the process. This is applicable to the safety practices of the Tehachapi public works department.

They use a ticker that shows how many days they’ve gone injury free. Motivation.

“Our staff really embraces the idea of safe culture. For us it begins the day the come to work here," Tyler Napier says.

About 30 employees have found ways to remain injury free for nearly four years. 23 ABC reported on the public works about a year ago when they reached the feat of 1,000 days of no interruptions.

A couple years ago, Tyler Napier, the deputy public works director, said he invited Cal OSHA to his facility to be evaluated.

“We’re very excited we came away with an A+ rating from Cal OSHA here. That really set the standard for us that they’re standard is the highest and we want to make sure we meet that," Tyler Napier says

Napier says the public works department isn’t different from other places, but he knows his staff really buys into practicing safety.

“Nothing we do is that unique. But it does begin with the employee from the very beginning. The day they walk in, the morning they walk in, they want to go home safe every single day," Napier says.

The Tehachapi public works department has staff working each day of the year, including the holidays. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

