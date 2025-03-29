Tehachapi celebrates 500th show for podcast

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — City of Tehachapi's staff recently celebrated podcast's 500th show. Tehachapod is now accepting music submissions for the show's opening.



Tehachapi's podcast, Tehachapod, began in March of 2020.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Listen up! The City of Tehachapi has a podcast called Tehachapod.

I'm Steve Virgen your neighborhood reporter. The hosts recently celebrated its 500th show. Now they're looking to do even more for the community.

“This was something that I interviewed for this position with the city, I pitched a podcast. I thought this would be a natural fit,” says Key Budge, Tehachapi's community engagement director.

Key Budge's words came true. The podcast started in March of 2020, and it quickly became a useful resource.

“Tehachapod is just a wonderful resource for the community. It’s something unique that many other government organizations may not have or smaller towns don’t have. It’s just a wonderful way to connect the community with the rest of the community,” says Mya Acosta, the city's community engagement specialist.

Now the podcast is looking to add some new elements, including music. It's for original music by local bands. The winner’s song will be played as the theme song and the band will be on as guests to promote their tunes.

Submissions should be emailed to macosta@tehachapicityhall.com with the subject line "Tehachapod Music Submission." The email must include a brief artist bio, a link to the song (or an MP3 file), and contact information. The submission deadline is April 30, 2025.

