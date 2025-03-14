Tehachapi faces severe winter weather as snow impacts schools and businesses

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Active weather on Thursday hit Tehachapi with force. The area received several inches of snow closing all local schools and keeping some indoors.

Due to the weather conditions, all schools in Tehachapi were closed Thursday as well as some local businesses. For the most part, the roads have been pretty empty with the occasional traveler here and there.

Driving around town, I had the chance to speak with some of the locals. I spoke with John Sherritt, a Tehachapi resident. Shoveling his driveway, he tells me it's just one of the many things he does to prepare. “If you wouldn't have to get outside I wouldn't go outside, there's no reason to come out here and get on the roads, stuff like that, you always want to make sure you have a couple days of food prepped in case something weird happens.”

Living here since 1992, he tells me his only main concern is the plumbing in his house. He tells me when conditions start to get under 20 degrees, he makes sure to cover his pipes.

