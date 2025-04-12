Tehachapi High cheerleaders continue to celebrate national championship

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi High School cheerleaders were recently honored at a city council meeting for winning a national championship.



The Tehachapi High School cheerleaders are having tryouts this week for next year's team.

The cheerleaders captured a national title in Anaheim in February.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It can be said: Tehachapi High School Cheerleaders, the national champions. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. They won the national title in February and they are still celebrating.

“It feels amazing. These girls work nine months out of the year for this. They won three regionals all year long and so they were undefeated. To win nationals was amazing because this is both of our last year in coaching and we knew that going in. So for them to win that was amazing. We’re very proud of them,” says Katrina Licon, a coach.

The hard work paid off in a big way for the Tehachapi High School Cheerleaders. They captured the national title at the USA Cheer Nationals in Anaheim.

“It was a really emotional time because we had been working super hard this past year, especially. Getting new skills. Upgrading everything. It was like a dream come true. Everyone was crying. Everyone was laughing. It was amazing,” Jade Lopez said.

Cambria Baldwin said: “Katy and Janice are the best coaches ever. And honestly we couldn’t have done it without them. And we’re just happy they finished out the year with us.”

The Tehachapi cheerleaders were recently honored at a city council meeting.

“It was really cool because we don’t get a lot of recognition. For us to get that was really cool,” RyLee Knight said.

“It was really cool to be able to be recognized by the city and to know how hard we worked,” Brooklyn Warne said.

The cheerleaders have a demanding schedule, with three practices a week and performances at high school sporting events. It all adds up to hard work.

Virgen: What do you like about this group?

Katy Licon: “Their determination. They fought so hard. They were not willing to not win this year. And they did it together. They were always a team. They stepped out on that mat and accepted nothing less than the best this year. And they were so easy to coach. From the beginning I knew that they could do it and they did.”

The 2024-25 school year will always be a memorable year for the cheerleaders. That's because of the national title. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

