Tehachapi kicks off 15th anniversary celebration for Tehachapi Depot

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — City of Tehachapi receives special designation as part of Train Town USA by Union Pacific, as City celebrates 15th anniversary of the Tehachapi Depot.



The Tehachapi Depot will be hosting special events and tours through Sunday.

A fire in June of 2008 ruined the original Tehachapi Depot, but two years later the City rebuilt it.

More information can be found on the Tehachapi Depot website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

All aboard! It's time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Tehachapi Depot. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. The community gathered at the depot for presentations and a special designation that Tehachapi is a Train Town USA.

It was on Friday the 13th in June of 2008 when a fire ruined the plans for the original Tehachapi Depot. But Tehachapi residents didn’t give up.

“Two years later we opened up the brand new building. It took a lot of work,” said Diana Buerge, the president of Friends of Tehachapi Depot.

Now, the City celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Historic Tehachapi Depot. A ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting, special presentations and cake. There will be various events through Sunday.

“When you hear the story about how we remodeled this depot and then it burned down and then we rebuilt it, the passion of our volunteers and this city has for this depot is amazing,” Buerge said.

Tehachapi also received a special designation from Union Pacific as part of Train Town USA because of its long history with trains. The Train Town sign is in the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, which has that history displayed all over the building.

Down the street from the Depot at Railroad Park, Tehachapi unveiled its Tehachapi Loop mural. The mural is on the side of the Chamber of Commerce building. It is one of 12 murals being restored by Tehachapi Murals.

“It’s just a big day for Tehachapi and the railroad,” Buerge said.

The depot will have a special event Saturday from 10a-4p. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

