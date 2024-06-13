Tehachapi raising money for Honor Flight Kern County on Flag Day

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The 11th annual Tehachapi fundraiser for Honor Flight Kern County takes place at Triassic Vineyards on Friday afternoon, Flag Day.

Triassic Vineyards opens at noon and the event is expected to begin at 3 p.m. The first raffle drawing is scheduled for 5 p.m., event organizer Steve Miles said.

Red House BBQ is providing dinner that costs $15.

Friday also features a flag retirement ceremony, music and auction items for bid.

The event is on its way to its most successful effort this year.

The City of Tehachapi ($13,500), BHE Renewables ($10,500) and Golden Hills Community Services District ($3,000) provided donations that have surpassed last year’s $23,000 mark, Miles said.

Auction packages available for bid include a Las Vegas stay at South Pointe Hotel and a concert package that features Pink Floyd cover band Brit Floyd with a Padre Hotel stay. Raffle tickets for separate items are $5 each.

“It’s such a good charity, such a feel-good charity,” said Miles, an Honor Flight Kern County director. “And, something that’s really nice and unique about our charity: more than 99 cents of every dollar goes to sending the veteran back to D.C.”

It costs $1,500 to send one veteran on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C., Miles said.

