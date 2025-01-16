Tehachapi seeks extraordinary women again

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Nominations are underway for the Extraordinary Women of Tehachapi program, which recognizes women who are making a significant impact on the community.



Nominations are being accepted for Extraordinary Women through Feb. 17 at this website.

Last year, 5 women were recognized as Extraordinary Women, of Tehachapi, including Claudia Baker, Lindsay Villalpondo, Dixie Coutant, Teressa Ruth and Mary Cunningham.

Nominees must work, live or volunteer within Tehachapi city limits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Tehachapi is already preparing for Women's History Month in March with its second annual Extraordinary Women recognition program. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter. Nominations are now open to find the women making a significant impact on the community.

“I really didn’t know what an extraordinary woman was exactly, but it’s been fun,” says Claudia Baker.

Claudia Baker says she’s grateful for the recognition. Baker is one of the five named last year as Extraordinary Women of Tehachapi. She's the owner and publisher of the Loop Newspaper, and keeps her Extraordinary Women of Tehachapi certificate near her desk.

“My heart is to serve the community and I felt that I was kind of what they were honoring that I would support the community with the newspaper," she says.

Last year there were over 60 nominations for Extraordinary Women of Tehachapi. This year there are already 30 in the second annual program.

Nominees must go above and beyond in their daily lives.

Demonstrate good character

Must be leaders and change-makers

Active participants in the community.

“I’m an integral part of this community and I was shocked and amazed at the quantity and quality of applicants we received last year and I’m looking forward to this year," says Jeanette Pauer, Tehachapi's mayor pro tem.

Nominee entries close on Feb. 17th.

“We have young mothers who work 40 to 50 hours, have four kids and are still volunteering 20 hours a week to make sure their kids have the best educational programs possible. So I went in with a preconceived idea of what was extraordinary and I was blown away by the dedication of community members," Pauer says.

Nominees must live, work, or volunteer within Tehachapi city limits. I'm Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

